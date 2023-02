Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He is currently busy promoting his film also featuring Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. During the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in Kolkata the actor fondly spoke of his daughter Raha Kapoor. It has been obvious that the actor is on cloud nine after welcoming his daughter with his wife Alia Bhatt. He has spoken of her several time and now at a recent event, RK revealed cute details of his bond with his baby girl. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor opens up about working in biopics of Sourav Ganguly and Kishore Kumar

Talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor Ranbir admitted he doesn’t feel like leaving home. The actor mentioned that before taking his flight to Kolkata he spent 20 mins in the morning rejuvenating himself. He revealed that he is a burping specialist for Raha and never knew before burping is such a big part in the early stages of a child. misses her a lot and keeps seeing her photos. He said, “Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer takes a dig at Tina Datta; wants to ask the actress, ‘kitna maza aaya apni beizzati karake’

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ’s : Part One Shiva. Before the fantasy adventure, he was featured in Shameshara which was a debacle at the box office. Now fans will get to see him in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar pairing with . Next in the pipeline, he has Animal alongside south actress Rashmika Mandanna. Animal is an upcoming crime drama written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023. The actor also confirmed working on ’s biopic and hinted at Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023 winners list: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan win big; Rashmika Mandanna bags Best Debut and more [Check Complete List]

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a romantic comedy created by Luv Films. The film features a fresh and never seen before pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie directed by also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The rom-com is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films', and presented by T-Series' and . Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release in theatres on the festival of Holi on March 8.