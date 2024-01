Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s videos from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha are going viral all over the internet. The Ramayana actor was sitting with his real-life Sita aka wife Alia Bhatt and chanting Jai Shri Ram as he attended the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Beaming with joy and expressing his excitement to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the Animal star called himself lucky and how. But one thing he regretted was not getting his daughter Raha Kapoor for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. In an interview with the Times, Ranbir Kapoor shared he feels lucky to witness the historic moment and only wished he could bring his daughter Raha Kapoor to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfie as Alia Bhatt chats with Shloka Mehta; netizens dote on cute Katrina Kaif [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor expressing his desire to bring his daughter Raha Kapoor to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta.

Superstar #RanbirKapoor : “I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here. I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment” ??✨pic.twitter.com/5XVKwGCRkJ — TK (@tanaywrites) January 22, 2024

Superstar #RanbirKapoor enjoying his time in the Ram temple while sitting with Alia Bhatt, Anant Ambani & Shloka Mehta. A few other B’wood actors are sitting just behind them?✨ pic.twitter.com/VhndgTH9OA — TK (@tanaywrites) January 22, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love with his daughter Raha, and he cannot stop talking about him anywhere and everywhere. Recently on Karan Johar's show Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar revealed how Ranbir is obsessed with his daughter Raha Kapoor and will happily take care of her and quit his work if given an opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor on December 25, 2023, and the world went weak on its knees seeing the adorableness of the little one. Karan was absolutely right that Raha looks like an AI-generated baby, she is just unreal and amazingly adorable.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Ayodhya