and became proud parents to their first baby daughter Raha on November 6. And Ranbir is still yet to come to terms of becoming a father and never expected to feel this way after welcoming his first child.

On the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir was asked how his life has changed after embracing parenthood. To which, he replied saying that it is a delight to have Raha in his life and the fact that he has a daughter, gives him stars in his brains.

He wondered why he didn't become a father sooner since it is a great feeling. He also talked about his insecurities saying that when his children will be 20, he will be 60 and expressed his worries if he will able to catch up with their energy.

Speaking about how he plans to raise his daughter with a working wife, Ranbir said at the press conference that as far as the work is concerned, he and Alia really value time away from work. "I anyway don't work that much, I work around 180-200 days a year. She (Alia Bhatt) does a lot more work and is way more busy than I am. But we will balance it out. When she takes work probably I'll take a break. When I take work, she will take a break," he said.

Ranbir further said that it is a very exciting time in their lives as he and Alia have earlier been boyfriend and girlfriend before becoming husband and wife and now they are parents to their baby daughter Raha, who recently turned one-month old. The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, got married earlier this year in April.