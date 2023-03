Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Recently he has made several headlines for his relationship with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. He fondly spoke of the two lovely girls in his life multiple times. The actor shared his experience of the time when Alia was pregnant and delivered a baby girl. He also recalled the time when he spent sleepless nights in the hospital and had taken a sabbatical from work. Also Read - After Jeh’s toddler tantrums, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals about elder son Taimur's bond with father Saif Ali Khan

and are the most talked about couple in Bollywood probably more for their individual personality. Both carry their individual stardom but when it comes to them together they make a great pair. Recently, the actor appeared on ’s show ‘What Women Want’. The actor engaged in a candid conversation with his cousin sister talking about the time when he as a parent welcomed Raha along with Alia Bhatt, how they take care of Raha, and more. Also Read - Did you know Rani Mukerji got switched with another baby post birth? Here's how she reunited with her actual family

Once the actor had revealed that he spends quality time with his daughter Raha Kapoor before going off to work. He doesn’t miss giving her time in between his busy schedule. On the chat show What Women Want Ranbir recalled the time of Raha’s birth, the actor revealed the had taken a sabbatical from work two-three months prior to Alia’s delivery and stayed in the hospital for a week. This made Kareena Kapoor Khan who is a mother of two kids Taimur and Jehangir envious. She complimented her brother for being a lovely husband and complaint about Saif Ali Khan for not being by her in the hospital. Kareena recalled that Saif wouldn’t stay one night with her in the hospital. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna has the best way to deal with negative people; you'll be left impressed

Ranbir also shared the experience of holding his daughter Raha for the first time. He said, “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest – that was also a very magical moment for me.” The TJMM actor rated himself as a father 7 out of 10 when Kareena asked him to rate himself.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Kareena has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects including ’s next and The Crew.