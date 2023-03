Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the IT couple in the entertainment industry right now. Ranbir is currently riding high on the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Alia is looking forward to the release of her next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And as a part of the promotional campaign, Ranbir Kapoor also dropped by on his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan-hosted chat show called What Women Want. Ranbir was asked by Bebo about how what he does when he is fighting with Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he tackles fights with Alia Bhatt

The cutesy family of three - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor - have been making the headlines in Entertainment News every day of late. And now, Ranbir's statement on his fights with Alia on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show has made the news as well. Kareena asks Ranbir does he stay up and fights with Alia or sleeps over it. The Jagga Jasoos actor promptly replied saying that he is the sleep-over-it kind of guy. The actor shares that he just sleeps over it and prefers to pick it up the next morning.

Explaining his reason behind the same, Ranbir shares that when a couple fights, sometimes a person hurts the other person and says a lot of things for effect while he or she may not mean it. However, the other person might feel that it is coming from a place of something. So, people tend to remember a few words then and they are stuck with them and it has to be clarified. "So it always comes in the heat of the moment so I always believe that if there is a fight I can just kind of take some space," shares Ranbir.

Kareena is baffled by Ranbir's answer

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems baffled by Ranbir's answer and asks him how is he so sensible and wonders if he has already decided upon the answers beforehand. But to complete the answer Ranbir adds that Alia can put her point across very clearly and is kinda like a lawyer when she feels she is wronged. Ranbir says that he has no ego and neither self-respect. "I am very happy saying sorry even if I am in the right or wrong but I like that space. I like the concept of space," he shares.

On the work front, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, Ranbir has Animal and Brahmastra's parts in the pipeline. After completing Animal next month, Ranbir will be taking a good break to spend time with his daughter, Raha Kapoor.