Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little daughter, Raha Kapoor, is all set to turn one year old, and the fans are super elated to see the birthday celebration pictures. And now this revelation from an overly excited father of Raha about her birthday celebration is going to leave the fans even more excited. Raha is going to turn one, and Ralia fans definitely want to know how the parents are going to celebrate this special day. Ranbir Kapoor, who recently got candid in his chat with fans, was asked about his baby's birthday plans when he said that the family is planning a small intimate celebration and family and cousins are invited. " We’re going to have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins, so looking forward to that.". Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor talks about being labelled as 'toxic'; says he supports his critics for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor reveals who is daughter Raha's favourite.

Ranbir Kapoor, who had once admitted that his daughter Raha Kapoor's smile broke his heart, proudly revealed that he is his daughter's favourite and not Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor reveals his latest playlist and it has a solid Raha Kapoor connection

Ranbir Kapoor speaks about how Raha Kapoor reacted to meeting her cousins Taimur and Jeh for the first time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely close to Ranbir and Alia, and both her kids, Tim and Jeh, love Raha. Ranbir was asked about Raha's reaction after meeting them for the first time. "Raha went to Taimur and Jeh’s house once. They have also come home. But she’s so young, she can’t recognise anyone. She is 11 months old. She’s barely recognising me now, and I must say that I am her favourite, more than momma (Alia Bhatt), so I am very happy about that". Ranbir also recalled how he was awestruck by seeing Taimur for the first time. "The first time I met Taimur, I was also very awestruck. I was like, ‘What a cute baby he is’." Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor addresses Alia Bhatt and his bland chemistry, makes a huge promise to fans

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April last year and announced they were having a baby, and within 7 months of their marriage, they shared the good news of Raha being born. On the professional front, Ranbir is gearing up for his next release, Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna.