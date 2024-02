Bollywood's handsome star Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor has been riding high on success with his film. Recently, at an award show in the city, Ranbir spoke his heart out about the three pillars of his life. The first pillar of his life is to do good work, while the second pillar of his life is to be a good human being, son, father, brother and a good friend. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Lokmat Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor steals the show, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal grace the red carpet [View Pics]

After receiving the award on the stage, Ranbir opened up about the advice he received from Mukesh Ambani. He even admitted that the businessman is his inspiration and said that he told the actor to never let the success of his work get to your head. He even said that he told him to get to your head him down. The actor opened up about the two pillars and goals of his life.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita and Yash will essay the role of Ravana. The team will start filming in May 2024.

