Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan memes flood social media after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating

Reports of and had been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. Though the two have been quite secretive about their relationship, latest reports had suggested that the two are eagerly waiting to make their relationship official. Amid the ongoing rumours, 's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped a bomb about Katrina and Vicky's relationship and confirmed that the two are dating. As soon as the news broke out, netizens had a field day as they flooded social media with and memes.

As we all know that Katrina was in brief relationship with Salman during her early days of acting career. After her bitter breakup, she found solace in Ranbir's arms and dated him for a brief period of time. It was being said that Katrina and Ranbir were on the verge of getting married. But things didn't go as planned and they decided to part ways. Since then, Katrina had maintained that she wasn't looking for a relationship and wanted to focus more on her Bollywood career.

During this time, Vicky also parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi after tasting success with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was then often seen having a great time with the likes of , , Ranbir Kapoor and others. Soon, there was a buzz that Katrina and Vicky had started spending time together and it was being said that the two are taking their sweet time to get to know about each other. However, they chose to keep mum on their relationship status and refrained from making public appearances together.

And now that it is confirmed that Katrina and Vicky are indeed dating, the hashtags #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal started trending on Twitter with fans talking about their rumoured relationship. While some of the memes are hilarious, some are romantic. While sharing memes featuring the two actors, fans shared their love for Vicky and Katrina and even said the two look nice together. Some fans even tweeted suggesting that the two of them should feature in a film together.

Vicky kaushal and Katrina dating, exactly the opposite of the movie Sanju happened #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/815RwPQVx7 — DankyMinati (@danky_minati) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal CONFIRMED to be dating Humare bhai: (wait hi krte reh gye) Salmoon bhoi now ? ? ?#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zPeKdaX552 — Aditya Gujjar (@iAddyGurjar) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal to Harshvardhan after they get to know that they are trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/wxHzm5mVsn — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 9, 2021

#VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif are confirmed to be dating . to Vicky Kaushal : pic.twitter.com/UlJwQy8lTs — Mayur Dhanwani ? (@mayur_tweets) June 9, 2021

#VickyKaushal & #Katrina are Dating Each Other, Confirmed. To the Owner of that Driverless Car- pic.twitter.com/F622l3A4s5 — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) June 9, 2021

After Trending This News #KatrinaKaif Dateing To #VickyKaushal

Men While Selmon Boi

Be like ? pic.twitter.com/vRNPvIbhLS — Rukshar Mansuri 2000 (@Rukh_The_Star) June 9, 2021

The memes started flowing on Wednesday after reports emerged claiming that Harsh Varrdhan has confirmed in a recent interview that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was reportedly quizzed which Bollywood relationship rumour he believes to be true, to which the actor allegedly replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."