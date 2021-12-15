made his Bollywood debut with 's 2007 film . Though the film failed to create its magic at the box office, it definitely paved the right path for the actor, who belongs to the fourth generation of the prestigious Kapoor film family. Before making his acting debut, Ranbir assisted Bhansali on Black. But it wasn't an easy affair. Speaking at a panel discussion following the launch of the book ' : The Master At Work' in the capital, Ranbir revealed that Bhansali being a strict filmmaker, used to hit and abuse them during the making of the film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding reception: Here's when and where the couple will host their grand reception [Exclusive]

As went on to say that 'the Raj Kapoor era of films is over' while commenting on the commercial aspect in films that tends to supersede creativity today, Ranbir defended new age directors by citing his own experience of working with Bhansali.

"Today, people prefer to work in a film which completes in 13 days rather than 300 days. Like Rahul said that Raj Kapoor started shooting for 'Bobby' at 6.30 in the morning and at 6.45 am, the day was over. He didn't calculate money. I remember he got the rooftops of Gulmarg painted during the shooting of 'Bobby' because they were not looking nice. That was personal cinema," Randhir Kapoor said.

Ranbir Kapoor partially agreed to his uncle's remarks, saying he used to hear stories that Raj Kapoor's house was mortgaged and his grandmother Krishna Kapoor's jewellery was sold to complete a film.

He added, "Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect... When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on 'Black'), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us... that only hardens you and prepares you for the world."

During the event, Ranbir also expressed his interest in making a biographical feature film on the life of his grandfather and Hindi cinema veteran Raj Kapoor. Asked what he would say to his grandfather if he were alive, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I would like to have a drink with him, just chat with him about life."

"I'm very much interested in making a biopic on his life. There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him. I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he did not put in the book," he said.

Ranbir, who is in the capital to launch the motion poster of his upcoming film on Wednesday, also remembered his father, actor as a "strict but passionate" man.

"He was passionate about everything -- his wife, his family, his food, his alcohol, his movies. He used to love playing bridge on the computer while listening to old Hindi songs on the radio. Apart from all the cinema values, what me and my sister are really proud of are the moral values that he instilled in us. He was truly a great father, we miss him dearly," he said.

, who was friends with his mentor's (Raj Kapoor) younger sons Rishi Kapoor and , said he would like to write another book in which he would talk about "all the three sons (of Raj Kapoor)".

While Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year. "I would write a book called 'Kapoor and Sons'," the director said in a reference to Rishi Kapoor's 2016 film of the same name.

