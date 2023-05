Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor entertained fans this year with the Luv Ranjan film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Ranbir and Shraddha starrer is one of the most successful films of the year and it is now out on OTT streaming giant, Netflix. And to promote the OTT release of TJMM, Ranbir Kapoor featured in an 'Awkward Interview' with Netflix. Upon it, the actor was asked if he helped couples break up like his character Mickey in the movie. The Animal actor did admit but there's a catch. Also Read - AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more actors as old men; but netizens are unhappy; here's why

Ranbir Kapoor shares he advised friends to break-up

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was the first rom-com movie of the year to make such an impact. It's box office collections and love and adulation for RK and Shraddha Kapoor would often grab headlines in entertainment news. And now, with its OTT release, the movie is surely going to win over more audiences. As the film releases, Ranbir reveals that he would have given his friends who would seek out from a relationship, some piece of advice. The actor shares that one has to be honest if they are not in love or they are falling in love with someone else. However, he adds, "But I have not devised a plan," with reference to the job his character does in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie opened with Rs 15.73 crores. The first week, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar held strong. The second week was very dull as the numbers dipped. In week 1, the film did a business of Rs 92.84 crores. In the second week, it minted Rs 27.69 crores. The third week saw the Luv Ranjan movie earning Rs 15.32 crores. It continued to dip in numbers thereafter. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did a business of Rs 149.05 crores net and Rs 177.44 crores. The worldwide collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are said to be Rs 220 crores.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film also stars , , and Anubhav Bassi with in a cameo appearance. When it was released on Netflix, fans loved Kartik and Shraddha together as well. They wished to see them together in a film. Ranbir Kapoor has Animal next.