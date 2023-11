Ranbir Kapoor is the world's best father declared his father-in-law and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and he was damn right. And if you still have a doubt, here's a look at the latest video that proves how daughter Raha Kapoor has changed his world for the better. Ranbir was seen getting cordial with Mahesh Babu at the Animal event in Hyderabad, and the fans are going crazy over the viral video. And this video caught everyone's attention where he showed the pictures of Raha Kapoor to the Telegu superstar, and it's the most adorable thing you will be seeing on the internet today. Also Read - The Archies diva Suhana Khan is a fan of Alia Bhatt, it's not because of her acting skills but…

You were the first Superstar #MaheshBabu I ever met, I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for Supporting sir, Jai Babu Jai Babu - Ranbir Kapoor#AnimalPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/DB6UQHCvDp — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 27, 2023

I'm Big Fan Of #RanbirKapoor? and He is the Best Actor in the Country.

REIGNING SUPERSTAR #MaheshBabu words for Our SUPERSTAR. Love You Babu.#AnimalPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/Wqf8l5rg0h — ? (@rksbunny) November 27, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to talk about his daughter Raha, and in recent interviews, he revealed that she has started giving flying kisses and hugs, and he just cannot get over it. In fact, even Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Bobby Deol revealed that he used to keep doing face-time with his daughter Raha every hour. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna reacts strongly to Deepfake videos after Alia Bhatt becomes the new target; urges girls to not keep quiet

Alia Bhatt revealed she and Ranbir Kapoor keep fighting with each other to have more time with Raha.

In her latest appearance on Karan Johar's show, Alia mentioned that Ranbir is head over heels in love with Raha, and they fight for more time with Raha. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was along with Alia, even suggested that she should plan another baby soon. Also Read - Animal advance booking day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets; earns THIS much already before release

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor wants to have a second daughter.

Ranbir mentioned in his interview that if he has another child, it should be a daughter, as the happiness she has given him is unmeasurable.