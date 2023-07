A photo of Ranbir looking handsome in a black pair of trousers and a grey-hued patterned shirt has gone viral. Ranbir was also seen showing off his exquisite wristwatch from Richard Mille, which is sure to catch anyone's eye with its ultra-sophisticated appearance. Ranbir Kapoor's dressing sense is also excellent, which explains his rich taste. Such was the case once again, as the actor channeled the rich vibes in an expensive wristwatch. Also Read - Alia Bhatt picks up paparazzi’s slipper to help; netizens wonder if it’s just for cameras [Watch video]

Ranbir Kapoor Richard Mille watch

Richard Mille features a clear sapphire crystal and transparent dial. Talking about the great features, this watch is waterproof up to 300 meters. Date and time can be seen on a skeleton dial with a movement background. Furthermore, this elegant timepiece has a black Richard Mille rubber strap, which secures to the wrist with a Richard Mille rose gold tang buckle.

Ranbir Kapoor's Richard Mille watch price

Exclusive watch of Ranbir, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs.1,30,20,202 looks very royal and expensive. It's grabbing everyone's attention because of it's classy look.

Amitabh Bachchan's gift to Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive collection of pricey timepieces. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, star Amitabh Bachchan once gave Ranbir a watch called the "Richard Mille RM 010," which costs Rs 50 lakh. Ranbir also has timepieces from other high-end manufacturers, including "Hublot Mexico" and "Rolex."

Ranbir Kapoor acting

After a huge superhit movie ‘Sanju’, Ranbir Kapoor’s brand sets the record in Hindi Movie Industry.Like other actors, Ranbir Kapoor is also absorbing one project at a time. Ranbir Kapoor’s acting tale began with the romantic movie Saawariya in 2007, later Wake-Up Sid, Raajneeti, Yeh Jawaani Hi Deewani Barfi, Rockstar, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, to Sanju, he never made upset audiences with his acts.

Ranbir Kapoor upcoming projects

Ranbir's upcoming film project includes Animal, an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandana’s project is led by Ranbir Kapoor. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga are all set to make another big in Bollywood.