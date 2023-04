We are at a stage where Bollywood is open for remakes be it of South or a successful Hindi film. This year we saw three South remakes namely, Selfie, Shehzada, and Bholaa. who was part of the remake is said to feature in Life in a Metro remake titled Metro In Dino. Many actors are game for remakes but one of the Bollywood stars is firmly against remaking a film. supports originality in cinema and doesn’t like to be a part of a film that has already been made and achieved success. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule, Bholaa, Brahmastra and other films that did not hesitate from use of religious iconography despite the 'controversy factor' [View Pics]

Kamaal R Khan shared an old video of the actor voicing against remakes in the film industry. On Monday, KRK took to his Twitter handle to share the video which left him impressed with appreciative words for the actor. The video in question is said to be from the year 2013 during the release of his film Yeh Jawani Hai Dewwani. This can be confirmed as he was in conversation with who directed the romance drama. Sharing the video KRK wrote, "It's a brilliant statement of #RanbirKapoor!"

Ranbir Kapoor said that he prefers creating original content and why he doesn't like remakes. He also mentioned that he would never want to be a part of a film that has already been made instead would want people to remake his film. The actor who has a flourishing career, questions why he should do a film that somebody has already done and is a big success. He wants to create something new and original instead want people to remake his film and doesn't want to be a part of somebody else's.

The actor feels new directors are coming in and the film industry is at a time where everyone is becoming brave, and up for taking risks, and actors are approaching characters that probably they would not have done earlier. He mentioned every leading hero is thinking as an actor and a wonderful change has come in the film industry. Citing recent Nollywood films history several actors have worked in remakes but Ranbir Kapoor's filmography doesn’t have a single remake to his credit.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside . Next in the pipeline he has Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In this gangster drama, he will share the screen with south diva Rashmika Mandanna. In the kitty, he also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra part two and part three.