Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship came under intense scrutiny after she said in a beauty video that he did not like her wearing lipstick. It seems he liked the natural shade of her lips more. Alia Bhatt said that when he would see her with lipstick, he did tell her to wipe it off. The statement caused a huge uproar on social media. Netizens said he was dominating, controlling and a complete red flag. Ranbir Kapoor who did an interview with Zoom seems to have finally spoken about it. While he did not specifically talk about the lipstick issue, he said he was aware that he was termed as toxic. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra takes a dig at Karan Johar; says ‘Kisika bhala nahi hua hai waha jaake’

This is what Ranbir Kapoor had to say to his critics

Ranbir Kapoor said he read what people spoke about him being apparently a toxic person but he said he is supportive of them. He said he sides with those who fight against toxic masculinity and it is ok if they make him a face for it. He said their fight is far bigger than him feeling bad about their opinions. The young superstar said he is not on social media so he is insulated from most of the negative comments. But he said he is fine as long as people give his work a chance. He said he is just in Bollywood to act, and wants to do his best. Also Read - Alia Bhatt opens up on when she will reveal Raha Kapoor’s face to the world, explains why she hasn’t shared her pics on social media

Ranbir Kapoor also said that his image might have been created because of his films, or the kind of things shown in the media. The Animal star said some negativity is important for an artiste who has work out there. Also Read - Did Deepika Padukone 'lie' about Ranbir Kapoor cheating on her with Katrina Kaif? [Watch old viral video]

Trending Now

Netizens praise Ranbir Kapoor's thought process

People have said on Reddit that Ranbir Kapoor is truly self-aware and smart. Others said he is real star material. His fans said that none of the trolls actually care about toxic masculinity but has made the Animal actor a punching bag. Others said that Ranbir Kapoor does not have to face negativity as he does not have a public social media account. There are rumours that he has a secret unverified account, a lot like what was said about Kareena Kapoor Khan for a long time.

The teaser of Animal generated immense hype. Ranbir Kapoor is collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time. The movie is on the lines of The Godfather.