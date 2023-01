Ranbir Kapoor’s latest video is going viral where one of the male fans tries to click a selfie with him this leaves Ranbir a tad bit irked he asks the fan to show him the fan and he throws off his phone leaving the fans and the paparazzi surprised by his sudden and unwanted behaviour. Ranbir Kapoor is getting called out for his arrogance and netizens are strongly slamming the Brahmastra actor for being rude and are labelling this as a shameless act. And many even asked his wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt to intervene and teach him some manners. Well quite hilarious though. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; This Bollywood couple is expecting their first baby?

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing a mobile phone of his fan who tries to click selfies with him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor's role fits Kartik Aaryan perfectly? Here's what fans feel

But hold on there seems to be against this video and Ranbir Kapoor's fans are claiming that must be some act if the actor as he is known the tin the calmest actor when it comes to dealing with his fans, the Animal star evens aid that Ranbir is always in his best behaviour with his fans an this is definitely related to some advertisement and we agree too. Also Read - Before Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM, these celeb jodis shared passionate kisses on screen [View Pics]

On professional front Ranbir Kapoor has begun the promotions of his next romcom along with Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and the trailer of the film has been winning hearts. The actor will be next seen in ANIMAL helmed by Sandeep Vanga starring Rashmika Mandana as female lead. Ranbir and Alia will start gearing up for Brahmastra 2 and this time Deepika Padukone too will join them as she plays the Jal Astra in the film. The Kapoor boy indeed has an interesting lineups and his fans cannot wait for him to rule the box office like never before with these releases.