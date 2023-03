Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is releasing tomorrow. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and is a rom-com. Ranbir and Shraddha's chemistry in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is being loved by the fans a lot and they cannot wait to watch the film in theatres tomorrow. Apart from promoting his movie and the interviews, Ranbir is also managing his newfound role, that of a father. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are parents to a baby girl, Raha Kapoor and they are dividing their work and time with her together. Ranbir has been busy shooting since Raha's birth and finally, he will be able to take a paternity break. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film set for solid opening; advance booking better than Shehzada and Cirkus

Ranbir Kapoor to take a paternity break after completing Animal shoot

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines in Entertainment News ever since the title was announced. Ranbir is also making news for his fatherhood. He recently reunited with Raha Kapoor, as she returned from Kashmir where Alia Bhatt had been shooting. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he wanted to take a paternity break right after Raha's birth. But now, after two months' time, he will finally be able to take a break. Ranbir Kapoor reveals that by April end, he will be done with the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal and then he'll take a long break to enjoy his time with Raha Kapoor. He is looking forward to this blissful state.

Ranbir Kapoor announces Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3

Well, we all know that Ranbir Kapoor has a few films in his kitty. He has Animal and the next two instalments of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir revealed that Ayan is currently writing the script for the movies and he will take some time. He might start shooting for Brahmastra 2 by the end of the year or the next year. Brahmastra was one of the biggest hits of 2022. Despite the Boycott trend, that movie won hearts. Ranbir also revealed that he is listening to scripts but hasn't locked any yet. He has signed no other films apart from Animal and the two installments of Brahmastra.

Coming back to Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, the promotion strategy for TJMM is quite unique this time around with the leads, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor both promoting the movie separately across the country.