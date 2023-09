Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn with his latest appearance as the Kapoor boy was seen sporting a cool cap. Now there's nothing new in that since caps are his favourite accessory. But the special mention on the hat of his daughter Raha Kapoor's name is something that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Brahmastra star was seen in a new look wearing glasses that will instantly remind you of his Rajneeti days. The actor did a Ganpati darshan at T series office and happily spoke to the paparazzi and his hat became the talk of the town. The netizens are claiming that he may not have won the title of best boyfriend or husband, but definitely he is the best father and this sweetest gesture of the Kapoor boy for his little daughter is proof. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals cute details about his bond with daughter Raha Kapoor, 'I am a burping specialist'

Ranbir Kapoor has been an excited father ever since he learnt about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy and over the time he made sure he becomes the best person for his daughter Raha, the Animal star also never fails to talk about his daughter from claiming that he is a burp expert to her smile makes his heart smile and more.

Talking about Raha, Ranbir and Alia have insisted the paparazzi to avoid clicking her pictures until she is 2 years old. Alia in her latest interview even expressed that how she cannot take her 10-month-old in a stroller in a park in India and that is one thing she looks forward to doing when she is abroad. Raha is the apple of Alia and Ranbir's eyes and the fans indeed cannot wait to see a glimpse of the little one.

On professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his next release Animal, the first look as already created a huge curiosity among fans as the teaser is all set to release on his birthday that is September 28, 2023.