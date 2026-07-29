Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer Ramayana trailer to RELEASE on July 30; THIS is why makers chose Brahma Muhurat

Ramayana trailer will release at 4:15 AM on July 30 during the sacred Brahma Muhurat. Here's why the makers chose this auspicious time and what it signifies in Hindu tradition.

Ramayana Trailer release date

Ramayana Trailer Release: The upcoming movie, Ramayana, is based on the epic Ramayana by Valmiki. The main actors in the movie are Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. A. R. Rahman and renowned Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who has composed music for a number of movies, including Interstellar, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, Dune, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, and more, composed the music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ramayana trailer to be released on Brahma Muhurat?

The makers of Ramayana, one of the most awaited Indian films, have announced that the trailer would be unveiled on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 AM, which coincides with the sacred Brahma Muhurat. The unusual hour has piqued followers' interest, with many speculating about the spiritual implications of this early morning moment.

What is Brahma Muhurat?

In Hindu tradition, Brahma Muhurat is considered one of the most auspicious periods of the day. It lasts for around 48 minutes and starts roughly 1 hour 36 minutes before dawn. Depending on the local dawn time, the precise timing changes.

Ramayana trailer to release on July 30

The trailer will now be released on July 30, the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release, according to an official announcement made by the producers on Tuesday. They posted an update on the movie on Instagram, writing, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

Why is Brahma Muhurat important?

Brahma Muhurat is a combination of two Sanskrit words: Muhurat, which means an auspicious time, and Brahma, which means the creator or ultimate awareness. It is the perfect time for meditation, prayer, yoga, introspection, and reading spiritual literature, according to ancient Hindu writings.

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Will Ramayana benefit from Brahma Muhurat launch plan?

Ramayana is based on the adored Hindu epic, so releasing the trailer on Brahma Muhurat is interpreted as a symbolic act of devotion and reverence for the sacred narrative. The early morning launch is consistent with the film's spiritual concept and aims to instil happiness and blessings at the start of its promotional journey.

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