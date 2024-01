Animal actor Manjot Singh turned a real-life hero for a young girl who tried to jump from a building. The actor recently shared a video on his social media wherein he was seen trying his level best to save the girl who was trying to kill herself from the second-floor terrace of Sharda Hospital. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Did Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna stop shooting for Allu Arjun's film?

In the video shared on the Instagram handle, Manjot was seen rushing in time to rescue the girl who was on the ledge of the building. The actor held her arm with the help of the other two people and saved the girl just in time. He captioned the post as, 'This happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time. We all face problems and hardships "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.'

Watch Manjot Singh's video

Well, the video is going viral on social media and so far it has garnered more than 7000 likes. It seems the video is from the time when Manjot was studying BTech at Greater Noida's Sharda University. As per the Times Of India report, the girl had an argument with her mother and she attempted to kill herself. Manjot kept the girl engrossed in conversation and attempted to understand her problem. He then pulled her safely and avoided the tragedy.

After this brave act, Manjot received recognition and honors from the Sikh community in Delhi. As per reports, Manjit Singh GK, former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee pledged support for Manjot's civil services exam preparation.

On the work front, Manjot played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's cousin in Animal. He was also seen in Fukrey 3 and Dream Girl 2.