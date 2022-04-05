If the reports are to be believed, and are all set to tie the knot in the second week of April. According to the reports, The lovebirds are going to follow the footsteps of and Neetu Singh who got married at Ranbir's ancestral home at the RK house in Chembur. Now, it is being said that Ranbir is going to throw a bachelorette party for his close friends ahead of his wedding with Alia. Celebs such as , Aditya Roy Kapoor, and others are on the guest list. Also Read - Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Is this the real reason why Brahamastra stars are having a hush-hush wedding?

"Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

Meanwhile, in an interview, has denied being in the know of his nephew Ranbir Kapoor marrying Alia Bhatt in Chembur. There are too many rumours doing the rounds about the wedding. Some suggest that the engagement will take place in April 2022 while the marriage might get solemnized in December.

On the other hand, Ranbir has confirmed that he is in a serious relationship with Alia Bhatt and plans to marry soon. Earlier, he had said that they would have married in that year had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if the two lovebirds will get married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.