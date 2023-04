and celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14. The couple were seen together at the construction site of their new home in Bandra. Both of them very dressed very casually. The pics of the two went viral and how. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt indulged in some PDA for the paparazzi. Ranbir Kapoor's interview on how he thinks he is not a good husband also went viral. He said that he feels he can do a lot better. But it looks like Ranbir Kapoor is doing very well in the role of a husband. In case you are wondering what he gifted to Alia Bhatt, here is some dope. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

DID RANBIR KAPOOR GIFT THIS TO ALIA BHATT?

Ranbir Kapoor was seen some days back at the airport with a Chanel bag. It looked like he had purchased a new hand bag or something. Well, Alia Bhatt was seen at the construction site with a brand new pink Chanel quilted sling bag. The handbag comes with a gold-tone metallic finish. The price of the bag is a whopping USD 12, 250. If we convert that to Indian currency it comes to a little above Rs 10,00,000. It seems the material used is goatskin. Take a look at these pics... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Karan Johar played cupid for these Bollywood celebs

ALIA BHATT SHARED PICS ON FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Alia Bhatt shared a number of pics on her first wedding anniversary. We could see some candid clicks from their haldi and one from Africa. As we know, the two love going on safaris. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The actress' interview where she said that she finds the whole destination wedding thing very stressful also went viral. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Raha Kapoor in November.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PDA before the paps

Well, fashionistas and hand bag lovers will adore the gift that Ranbir Kapoor got for Alia Bhatt. Bollywood actresses love their bags and she is no different.