and were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were ready to take off for a vacation. The paparazzi clicked them while they were about to enter the gates. In one of the clicks, the lock-screen of Ranbir's phone was visible and it had his late father and veteran actor 's wallpaper on it.

A paparazzo shared the zoomed-in picture on his Instagram and captioned, "It's always the abiding memories that stay back with the family… #RanbirKapoor has kept his dad #Rishi Ji's wallpaper on his phone." As soon as fans saw the picture, they couldn't stop showering love on Ranbir for his gesture towards his father. One fan pointed out that Alia has Ranbir's wallpaper on her phone while Ranbir has his dad's picture. Many people dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

A few days ago, Ranbir shared a heartwarming message with regards to his father, the late Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen, for his fans. In a video, Ranbir talked about how this film was very close to his father's heart. He revealed how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.

He stated that the veteran actor's unfortunate demise resulted in the makers trying VFX, which made him try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor's swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

Ranbir remembered his father with a phrase saying, "You must have heard 'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life", before he added, "Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans." He urged the viewers to shower their love for the film like they always did for Rishi Kapoor and requested them to watch the film's trailer that releases on Thursday.

Sharmaji Namkeen tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars , Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, , Sheeba Chaddha, and . The movie will premiere on Prime Video on March 31.