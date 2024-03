After the massive success of Animal; Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The curiosity around the film is reaching its peak day after day, and this latest update about the first installment of the film will leave the fans even more excited. Nitesh Tiwari who is reportedly planning to make three part of the film has decided how to end the first part of the Ramayana. Also Read - Was Katrina Kaif once linked to Ranbir Kapoor's good friend Akash Ambani? Netizens dig out old pics

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, "As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don't want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner."

The part of Ramayana will end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana

If the reports turn out to be true then the fans will have to wait for the glimpse of Sunny Deol as he will play Lord Hanuman. The source further quotes Bollywood Hungama, "The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly quit drinking and has stopped eating non-vegetarian until he is shooting for Ramayana. Along with Ramayana Ranbir will be seen in Love and War helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will also be headlining Brahmastra 2 and 3 directed by Ayan Mukerji.