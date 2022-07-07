Ranbir Kapoor's reaction on being called dad-to-be by the paps should not be missed [Watch]

Ranbir Kapoor is over the moon ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram. The couple is being showered by blessings from all corners. A few hours ago, Ranbir was spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. As they congratulated him on becoming a father soon, Ranbir couldn't help but showcase his witty side while responding to them.

As the paps called him dad-to-be, Ranbir immediately replied, "Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama..." He also wished Ranveer Singh a happy birthday and called him a super guy. It looks like Ranbir just can't wait to become a parent as he would soon welcome his first child with the love of his life Alia.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Gully Boy costar Ranveer Singh. They will talk about celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia will then take the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers."

Chalking out the difference between her home and that of her in-laws, Alia mentioned, "Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and got married on April 14 after 5 years of relationship.