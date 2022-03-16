Ranbir Kapoor's romantic message for Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday is unmissable – watch video

celebrated her 29th birthday in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mommy Soni Razdon. The actress shared a video of what turning 29 looked like. In the video we can see Ms. Bhatt enjoying her me time by the beachside, spending special time with her mom and sister, and relishing some of her favourite dishes. Alia even played home games, was seen chasing the sunset on the boat, and enjoyed the breeze at the beach. In the entire celebration, was missed but his presence was very much in the video. The actress shared the special birthday wish message that Ranbir had sent for her. The Brahmastra actor had sent a red rose bouquet with a note, "Happy birthday 8. I love you." Indeed this love-filled message was by her beloved beau. Ranbir is right now busy shooting his forthcoming film along with helmed by . But, the actor definitely knows how to make his ladylove enjoy to the fullest. Check out the birthday celebration video of Alia here. Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeem: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how he stepped into father Rishi Kapoor's shoes to complete the film before Paresh Rawal came on board

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are the most loved couple in tinsel town. Fans cannot wait for the couple to get hitched. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had once confessed in her interview that she is already married to Ranbir in her head. On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will see seen together in and fans will witness their crackling chemistry in the film for the first time. On her birthday, Brahmastra director shared the first look of Alia as Isha and it was the most special present for her.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by