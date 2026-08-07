Ranbir Kapoor'sw Ramayana Part 1 could OUTSHINE Avatar 2, RRR with MASSIVE 59,000 screen release

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is reportedly eyeing the biggest theatrical release ever for an Indian film. Here's everything you need to know as the movie keeps scaling bigger and bigger with its nearing release date.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 could OUTSHINE Avatar 2, RRR with MASSIVE 59,000 screen release

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly gearing up for the biggest theatrical release ever for an Indian film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic is said to be targeting a release across more than 59,000 screens worldwide, including over 50,000 screens outside India. If the plan materialises, the film could surpass the global release scale of Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water as well as Indian hits like RRR and Pushpa 2.

More than 50,000 overseas screens planned

According to reports, Sony Pictures, which is handling the international distribution of Ramayana, is planning an unprecedented global rollout. The film is expected to release on over 50,000 screens across international markets, while nearly 9,000 screens are being targeted in India, taking the total screen count to around 59,000 worldwide. However, these numbers have not been officially confirmed by the makers. If achieved , the release would mark the widest theatrical rollout for any Indian film to date.

Bigger than Avatar 2, RRR and Pushpa 2?

As per the media reports, the reported release strategy would put Ramayana ahead of several global and Indian box-office giants. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly released on around 52,000 screens worldwide, while SS Rajamouli's RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule were released on approximately 10,000–13,000 screens globally. If Ramayana reaches its projected screen count, it would comfortably set a new benchmark for Indian cinema's worldwide theatrical reach.

One of India’s most audacious film projects

Ramayana Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari has already created massive buzz for its scale, visual effects and star-studded cast. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. According to the media reports, the project is also among the most expensive Indian productions ever mounted, with a reported combined budget of around ₹4,000 crore for both parts. Adding to the excitement, Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have collaborated for the film's music, marking their first-ever partnership. Diwali 2026 Release Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festive season. The second instalment is expected to release during Diwali 2027, completing what is envisioned as one of the biggest cinematic adaptations of the Indian epic.

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