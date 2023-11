Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been going steady for more than two years now. The Sarbjit and Highway actor is finally ready to tie the knot. He is busy with his project on Veer Savarkar, which is also directing. On the personal front, people are intrigued to know about his rumoured marriage. The actor has not spoken to the press about his marriage. It seems it will be a close and intimate affair with only friends and family in Manipur. Here are some details of the wedding as revealed in news reports. Also Read - Randeep Hooda to marry his girlfriend Lin Laishram in November? Check pre-wedding and more details

Manipuri wedding for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Lin Laishram is from Imphal in Manipur. It seems the marriage will happen on November 29, 2023. The report has come in ETimes. It seems the couple will depart for Manipur this weekend. The marriage will be an afternoon affair with festivities till the evening. The couple will be dressed in traditional Manipuri bride and groom outfits. Local food and music will add to the experience of the guests flying in from other cities. Once they get back to Mumbai, they will hold a reception for their film industry colleagues in the month of December. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor, Rekha, Raashii Khanna and others set the red carpet on fire with their glamorous looks

The marriage will happen in the bride's hometown. The couple want a simple ceremony rooted in tradition. All the Manipuri customs and rituals will be followed at the nuptials. The source told ETimes, "The two would also ditch designer outfits for the wedding and don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau. Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka." Also Read - Randeep Hooda to Vikram Bhatt: Men Sushmita Sen allegedly dated over the years

Who is Lin Laishram?

Lin Laishram made her debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan film Om Shanti Om. She has learnt acting in New York. Besides, she also featured in the Kingfisher Calendar becoming the first woman from the Northeast to do so. In the movie, Mary Kom, she played the role of Bembem, the BFF of Priyanka Chopra. She was a part of the film Jaane Jaan, where she played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's colleague in the restaurant.

Lin Laishram is also an entrepreneur closely associated with the world of modelling. Randeep Hooda is now 47. The actor has been making waves in the OTT circuit with shows like Extraction, CAT and Inspector Avinash.