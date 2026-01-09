Randeep Hooda appointed brand ambassador for regional language OTT platform STAGE: 'I have never...' [Exclusive]

Randeep Hooda recently became the brand ambassador for Stage. Here is what he said about being associated with the OTT platform.

Randeep Hooda, who is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, came on board as a brand ambassador for STAGE. It is an OTT platform which showcases content from regional languages like Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri. The actor will front integrated campaigns across digital, social, television and outdoor platforms, which also champion the platform’s TV app. In a statement, Hooda stated that he never felt the need to distance himself from his culture to have professional growth. He considers his language and culture to be his strength. He feels that being associated with storytelling which respects regional languages and cultural identity is very personal and instinctive to him.

Randeep Hooda said, “I’ve never felt that i would need to distance myself from where I come from in order to grow. Language and culture have always been my strengths, shaping my worldview and the stories I connect with. The narratives that truly endure are the ones rooted in honesty and familiarity. Being associated with storytelling that respects regional languages and cultural identity feels deeply personal and instinctive to me.”

Apart from Randeep Hooda, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is also associated with the platform.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen playing the antagonist in Sunny Deol led Jaat, which released in theatres in April 2025. The movie also featured Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ayesha Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zarina Wahab and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles. The movie had a box office collection of over Rs 119 crore.

Randeep will be next seen in O' Romeo, which is slated to be released in theatres in 2026. As per the official premise, the movie is set in post-Independence Mumbai, when the underworld rises amidst a changing city. The gritty tale is expected to explore the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis. O' Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Gourav Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Goutam Sharma, Nana Patekar, Shakti Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mridul Das in key roles. The film has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to be released in theatres on February 13.

Randeep Hooda, who made his debut with 2001 Monsoon Wedding, featured in several films like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Highway, Jism 2, Sarabjit, Laal Rang, Extraction, Kick, Sultan, Rang Rasiya, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, to name a few.

