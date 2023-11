Randeep Hooda has finally confirmed his marriage. The Highway and Extraction star took to social media and announced that he is marrying Lin Laishram on November 29, 2023 in Imphal, Manipur. He compared it with the wedding of Mahabharat's Arjun with the Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada. He said he seeks blessings for their union which brings together two cultures. The news was out in the media two days back. Now, he has officially declared the same. Lin Laishram is an actress, model and entrepreneur. She is the first girl from the Northeast to grace the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar. Lin Laishram was last seen in the web series Modern Love on Prime Video. Also Read - Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to ditch Bollywood showsha for a traditional Manipuri wedding? Here are the details

Randeep Hooda's Mahabharat reference for Lin Laishram

It is said that Arjun fell in love with the Manipuri princess Chitrangada because of her honesty and courage. She was one of the wives of Arjuna. It seems he stayed with her for three years when he was in exile. Chitrangada was raised like a son and trained in warfare. When their son Babruvahana was born, he left his wife and returned to Hastinapur. Randeep Hooda is from Haryana which is the state of Kurukshetra, where the said battle was fought between the Kauravas and Pandavas.

The couple made their relationship official two years back. Randeep Hooda was seen at the GQ Awards with Lin Laishram. People congratulated the about to be wedded couple on social media. The actor has been having a great run on OTT with shows like CAT, Inspector Avinash and Extraction. He is busy making his movie, Savarkar which sees him as a director for the first time ever. Ankita Lokhande is the leading lady of the movie. We extend our congratulations to Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram for a happy future ahead.