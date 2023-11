Randeep Hooda married his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional Hindu Meitei ceremony in Imphal. The marriage took place at the Chumthang Shannapung Resort in the city. Everything about the marriage was super traditional. Randeep Hooda rocked the local groom's outfit. The bride was dressed in the traditional skirt with the headgear. Keeping with tradition, the two avoided all kind of Bollywood showsha. It was very simple. The women looked stunning in traditional outfits made of local weaves. The two sought blessings from a temple and also visited a camp for women. Randeep Hooda is known for his philanthropic nature. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Randeep Hooda confirms his marriage with Lin Laishram on social media; compares it with the wedding of Mahabharata's Arjun and Chitrangada

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram gets love from social media

Locals are gushing over how handsome he is looking as the groom. The actor compared his love story with that of Mahabharat's warrior Arjun and Chitrangada, the Manipuri princess. She was the only child of her parents and raised like a son, trained in warfare. He married her when he was in exile in the state. As we know, Randeep Hooda is also from Haryana which has the city of Kurukshetra as mentioned in the Mahabharata. Locals from Manipur and netizens are gushing over how good Randeep Hooda looks as a traditional groom. Take a look at the reactions....

Omg ! Such a beautiful fairytale wedding . This is how every indian should marry , following their beautiful culture and tradition and not in Lake Como but in their own beautiful landscape. Congratulations @RandeepHooda . Wish you marital bliss ?♾️? #RandeepHooda https://t.co/VxyMiMT2hh — Shruti Gera (@shrutigera) November 29, 2023

Congratulations to Randeep Hooda (From Haryana) & Lin Laishram (From Manipur)!

The amazing couple solemnised their marriage in a very beautiful traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

May your love grow stronger every passing year !#LinLaishram @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/zh2lz6rE2P — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 29, 2023

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been friends from their days in Motley theatre group. She is a model actress and entrepreneur. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.