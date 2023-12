In a world where couples treat their wedding more than an event and less than a day of union, Bollywood actor Sarbjit fame Randeep Hooda did exactly the opposite and won everyone's heart. If Randeep would have wanted, he too could have a lavish picturesque Italy wedding or a royal ceremony at Udaipur but instead the couple choose to have a simple wedding rich with culture and tradition. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding has been making a lot of positive noise that how everyone especially Bollywood celebrities who treat their respective D Day as some sort of mega event should learn to be simple and real from them.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram won netizens heart with their simplicity

Right from wedding card invite to the recently held reception, both Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram has chosen traditional values over everything else. Be it the organic materials used for their wedding invite or their wedding ceremony which took place in Lin's hometown Imphal everything was simple yet so elegant. The wedding which took place on November 29, 2023 was performed according to the Mainpuri customs. Check out the pictures below Also Read - Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Highway actor makes a perfect Meitei groom in traditional outfit feel locals [Check Reactions]

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding attire: Choosing traditions over designer outfits

Take a look at the wedding outfits donned by the bride and groom. It gave a feeling that how both Randeep and Lin wanted to be close to their rituals. Hence instead of donning a Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra, they choose to wear authentic wedding attires. Even the reception outfit wore by Lin was so comfortable yet classy that it can easily be a new wedding outfit idea for brides who wants to choose comfort over fashion. Check out the picture below

Going by all the above pictures, social media users have praised Randeep and Lin's choice of marriage ceremony. While rest of the Bollywood celebrities made marriage ceremony a lavish event with grand entries, big venues and expensive wedding attires this newly wedded showed at the end that love is all that matters and how simplicity triumphs everything.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's love affair

Randeep and Lin are extremely private people. They were dating each other from quite some time but choose to keep mum. Speculations of them dating begin circulating when Randeep posted a long birthday post for Lin. Soon he also made his relationship official on Instagram.

While Randeep is a renowned actor in Bollywood known for his incredible work in films like Sultan, Bagghi 2, Highway, Lin is an acclaimed model and actress from Manipur. She has walked ramps for prestigious fashion shows like India fashion week and New York Bridal week.