, known for his remarkable performances in movies such as Highway and , has lost an astonishing 26 kgs to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Hooda’s debut directorial movie brings the nationalist to life, depicting him as the ‘most-wanted Indian by the British’ and ‘the most feared revolutionary’. On May 28th, which marked the 140th birth anniversary of Savarkar, the movie’s teaser was released, and it features Randeep in the lead role.

The film’s producer, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Yogesh Rahar, also collaborated with Randeep to bring the story to life. Pandit revealed that the actor had lost 26 kgs for the role. Hooda was heavily invested in the character and promised to leave no stone unturned to portray Savarkar on-screen. Pandit stated that the actor consumed only one date and a glass of milk for four months until the shooting wrapped up. The producer also said that Randeep went the extra mile to shave off his hair and other personal grooming habits to achieve complete authenticity.

Hooda shared the official teaser on his Instagram page with the caption "India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out #WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023." Fans are eagerly anticipating the film, which is slated to release this year.

Randeep’s dedication for his craft is evident in his physical transformation for the movie. Losing and gaining weight for a movie is no easy feat, and it showcases his dedication to the craft of acting. By sharing his transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he has given his fans something to look forward to and sets an incredibly high bar for his forthcoming performances.