Ek hi toh dil hai, kitne baat jeetoge' say fans to Randeep Hooda after he shares his jaw-dropping body transformation for his next release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Randeep who is an underrated actor and till date handy gotten his due took to his Instagram account and shared the body transformation that he went through for his film is beyond belief. Randeep Hooda is one actor who is hailed for his dedication towards his role be it Veer Savarkar or for that matter Sarabjit, he is known to blow your mind and how.

Randeep Hooda's body transformation for his next release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will make you respect him even more as an actor.

Randeep who shared the picture of his body transformation just a while ago has been going viral and fans are hailing him as a dedicated actor. Sharing the picture of his transformation on his social media account, Randeep wrote, 'Kaala Paani', and dropped the release date of the film without any insistence to fans to go watch the film as they have put their heart into it. Randeep town and again proved he is a different star.

Talking about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, along with Randeep Hooda. Ankita Lokhande will be playing his leading lady and it was claimed by the Bigg Boss 17 actress that the actor wasn't sure to have her in the film as she was too pretty for the role. All said and done, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released on March 22, 2024, that speaks about the untold story of the freedom fighter.