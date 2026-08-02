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Randeep Hooda takes part in Assam flood relief, distributes Langar and supplies

Actor Randeep Hooda has reached Assam and is actively taking part on the flood relief program. From distributing Langar to essential supplies, read ahead to know more about the actor and how he is helping Assam.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 2, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Randeep Hooda takes part in Assam flood relief, distributes Langar and supplies

Randeep Hooda takes part in Assam flood relief, distributes Langar and supplies

Randeep Hooda helps in Assam flood relief: Assam is currently going through a very difficult time with the flood crisis affecting millions across the state. While the situation has slightly improved, the state government is continuing relief and rescue operations across the affected areas. Many celebrities from Bollywood have spoken about the grave natural disaster and have stepped forward to provide aid to people of Assam. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has stepped up on this occasion and has reached Assam to actively take part in the flood relief program. Let’s dive in to find out more about Randeep Hooda taking part in the Assam flood relief program below.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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