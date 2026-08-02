Randeep Hooda takes part in Assam flood relief, distributes Langar and supplies

Actor Randeep Hooda has reached Assam and is actively taking part on the flood relief program. From distributing Langar to essential supplies, read ahead to know more about the actor and how he is helping Assam.

Randeep Hooda takes part in Assam flood relief, distributes Langar and supplies

Randeep Hooda helps in Assam flood relief: Assam is currently going through a very difficult time with the flood crisis affecting millions across the state. While the situation has slightly improved, the state government is continuing relief and rescue operations across the affected areas. Many celebrities from Bollywood have spoken about the grave natural disaster and have stepped forward to provide aid to people of Assam. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has stepped up on this occasion and has reached Assam to actively take part in the flood relief program. Let’s dive in to find out more about Randeep Hooda taking part in the Assam flood relief program below.

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