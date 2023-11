Bollywood celebrity wedding are always a talk of the town. They have these grand and elegant weddings and the pictures from the wedding are always so dreamy. We recently saw Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding in Udaipur. The pictures are still the talk of the town. Now, we will get to see another big Bollywood wedding. Yes, another star couple is all set to tie the knot. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor, Rekha, Raashii Khanna and others set the red carpet on fire with their glamorous looks

We are talking about Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend, Lin Laishram. Randeep has been dating Lin Laishram for a long time now and has finally decided to take the big step. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to get married in November

As per reports in the Times Of India, Randeep and Lin will get married in the month of November this year. It will reportedly be a private ceremony with their respective family and close friends.

Reports say that the wedding will not happen in Mumbai and that Randeep wants the wedding to be private one hence only close people will be there. Randeep is planning to announce about the wedding only when it’s done.

It was just recently when Randeep and Lin made their relationship official. Randeep also shared a cute picture on Lin’s birthday. Talking about the work front, Randeep will be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda's transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep will also make his debut as the director of the show. He also reportedly lost 26kgs for the movie. The producer of the film Anand Pandit had revealed that Randeep had only 1 khajoor and 1 glass of milk for 4 months.

Randeep will also be seen in Unfair & Lovely where Ileana D'Cruz plays the lead role. His film, Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva is in works.

On the other hand, Lin Laishram was seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. She was also seen in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon, Axone and others.