The song Luka Chuppi from starrer gets tears in our eyes whenever we listen to it. The track was composed by AR Rahman and sung by . It is undoubtedly one of the most emotional songs we have heard in a Bollywood movie, and the legendary singer's voice touched the right chords of our hearts. But, do you know that Lata Mangeshkar did something unbelievable while recording Luka Chuppi. Director had once revealed that Lata Mangeshkar stood for 8 hours while recording the track.

During a press conference where they celebrated 10 years of Rang De Basanti, Mehra spoke about his experience of working with Lata Di. The filmmaker recalled that he had spoken to the legendary singer quite a few times about the song; however, things were not falling into place. But, he called her again and she finally agreed.

Mehra had stated, "She said 'Haan beta. Kaisa hai gaana? Bhijwa toh do mujhe' (Sure son. How is the song? Send it to me). I said you know Rahman sir. Bante bante banega aur Prasoon likhte likhte likhenge (He is still making it, and Prasoon is still writing it) but I have shot it already. She said, 'Aisa bhi hota hai aajkal?' (Is that how it happens these days?). I said, 'Haan. Aisa hota hai' (Yes, it happens)."

Lata Mangeshkar was supposed to record the song on 15th November, but she told the team that she is coming to Chennai (Rahman’s studio) on 9-10 November. While everyone thought that she will be coming for some other work, the singer actually went there early so she can rehearse the track. Mehra said, “Every day she would come to the studio and start rehearsing the song. I would like this to sink in that Lata Mangeshkar would come to the studio every day and rehearse the song. For 4 days she rehearsed.”

Revealing about what happened on the final recording day, Mehra had said, “She spoke to Rahman saab. She stood at the mic, we were in the room. She stood there, her plait touching the floor. We kept some flowers, a bottle of water and a chair for her. For 8 hours, she sang the song and for 8 hours she stood there.”

Now, that’s why everyone calls Lata Mangeshkar a legendary singer. Currently, she is hospitalised and her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery.