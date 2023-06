Rani Mukerji is a cinematic icon of our times and one of the most successful heroines in the history of Indian cinema. She has chosen films and roles that have defined the evolution of women in society. For Rani, we are still in a work-in-progress society because she feels a lot is yet to be achieved to create a nation that celebrates the achievements of women. Rani says she wants to do her bit by choosing roles that show women taking onpatriarchy and winning against it. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur to Yami Gautam: Actresses who overcame insecurities about their body

Rani says, "I love to be a part of stories where the woman is the agent of change, where awoman is strong enough to take on a system and alter it for the good and where a woman dares to take on patriarchy, the so-called glass ceiling and smash it with her ambition andtalent. These are the roles that I naturally gravitate to because I have always wanted toshow women as fiercely independent builders of our nation.

"Rani disclosed that her all-time favourite film is the cult classic Mother India - a film that is classified as one of the best representations of the spirit of womanhood acrossworld cinema.

She says, “Ever since I was a child, my favourite film was and remains Mother India and that film showed the integrity of a woman despite her circumstances and the grinding pressures of our society on women at large. I have always been inspired to play such characters because women need to be celebrated for all the silent heroism that she does ineveryday life.”

Rani’s last film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN) became a bonafide hit in theatres andended the narrative that audiences want to consume content films only on OTT. Rani says she was always sure that audiences would want to see the story of a courageous women in theatres.She says, “Look at MCVN, the courage of this girl is beyond imagination because she took ona whole country for her children and she won! That resonated with people intensely and the result is there for everyone to see! Socially relevant films like MCVN are made so that itcan hopefully bring about a change in the society. We are aware of so many cases of Indianparents in foreign countries who have been separated from their children. If our film canaid these parents in any way to drive more awareness on this global issue, it will all be worth it.”

Rani adds, “I want to tell stories of more such women on screen in my career. I feel good to tell the world to look out for Indian women. They are made of a rare substance that needs to be recognized.”