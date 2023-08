Rani Mukerji opened up about a deeply personal tragedy she endured before filming her latest movie, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released in March 2023. The revelation came during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where the actress disclosed that she had lost her baby in the midst of her second pregnancy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She explained that she chose not to share her story during the film's promotion to avoid it being perceived as a promotional strategy. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood actresses who married divorced men

At the event, Rani Mukerji expressed, "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today's world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs." She went on to share that in 2020, around the time Covid-19 began to impact the world, she became pregnant with her second child, only to tragically lose the baby five months into her pregnancy.

Rani also recounted how Nikhil Advani, one of the producers of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, contacted her within 10 days of her miscarriage, presenting the film's story. She felt an instant connection with the script, even though the personal loss had heightened her emotional sensitivity. She found it hard to believe that an Indian family would experience such difficulties in a country like Norway.

The actress, known for her privacy, shared insights into her earlier experiences as well. Her first child, Adira, was born prematurely by two months. Born to Rani and her husband, producer-director Aditya Chopra, Adira faced challenges and had to be kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to her small size.

In a separate interview earlier this year on Kareena Kapoor's chat show, What Women Want, Rani had previously discussed Adira's premature birth and the challenges they faced. Both Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra remain private about their personal lives and are not active on social media.