Rani Mukerji recently got candid about how life was hard for them during the pandemic when everything was failing at the box office, Aditya Chopra faced the toughest time and delay with massive box office failures, but the man was solid and stood by the storm until Pathaan arrived. In her latest appearance at FICCI Frames 2024, Rani Mukerji spoke out about how Adi was going through all the odds and rejected a massive offer from OTT because he believed he would get the desired box office success.

"Adi had these big films waiting to be released but pandemic happened and they were stalled. The films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were under tremendous pressure to release them on OTT. I saw my husband calm and composed. He said, these movies we made for theatres for audiences to enjoy so I will release them in theatres. He was offered huge money on OTT but he took a brave call and decided to wait. When these films were released, all flopped! The way the audience watched content around the pandemic and and post that changed overnight. "

Rani added that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan changed the fate of YRF

Rani recalls how all of Aditya's films failed until Pathaan arrived, "All his films failed at the box office and everyone was in depression as it was a huge commercial setback. The conviction that Adi stood by, we thought some divine intervention will happen and he will be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, but that didn’t happen. Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened. That film changed everything for Yash Raj films. Bhagwaan jab deta hai chappad faad ke deta hai. He just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that."

Indeed Pathaan was a massive comeback for both Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra.