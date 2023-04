Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the biggest hits by Karan Johar from the 90s. The musical romance drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film has iconic song tracks and Koi Mil Gaya was a chartbuster at that time. Rani Mukerji makes a head-turner entry wearing a short dress in full rock band style. Recently, at an award function, the stress revealed how she effortlessly managed to dance in a short dress. She mentioned that it was her first time wearing such a short outfit. Also Read - Rani Mukerji tells Kareena Kapoor Khan she doesn't want Adira to feel special because of her celebrity parents [Deets Inside]

and Kajol shared the stage Hello! Hall of Fame awards. At the event, Kajol praised Rani for being graceful in Koil Mil Gaya and questioned how she managed to do that in short dress. The Ishq actress said she was brilliant and flawless but years later asked her eternal question. To this, Rani revealed she was uncomfortable but it went with the flow. She was only 17 and she hadn't worn a short skirt it was her first time. Initially, a gown was presented to her by Karan and Manish Malhotra but by the time it reached the set, the outfit got shorter and shorter.

The actress shared a funny anecdote from the sets of during Koi Mil Gaya song shoot. When the outfit was shown to the cameramen he asked if it is for baby Sana but was left frighted when he learned it was actually for Rani Mukerji. Despite being uncomfortable Rani rocked the stage in the song and credits her team. She revealed that , Kajol di, Karan Johar, and were by her side making her comfortable in the dress that had her petrified. She received a lot of support from the team and especially from who made her feel confident.

In the song Rani, SRK and represent their college in a fest to save the image when their band backs out at the last moment. Talking about the particular scene Rani Mukerji said she was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up. It was quite a nightmare for her and when she saw herself on screen she was also shocked.