Kareena Kapoor Khan got a special guest on What Women Want this time and it's none other than the powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji. Both Kareena and Rani are mothers in real life. While Kareena has Taimur and Jeh, Rani is a mom to Adira who is elder than Taimur. The two mothers connected with each other on their motherhood journeys. While chatting away, Rani Mukerji shared that she doesn't want Adira Chopra to feel special because of her parents' celebrity status. Yes, you read that right. Rani wants Adira to have a normal upbringing.

Rani Mukerji opens up on motherhood and being Adira's mother in an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want. Her statement has been going viral online. Rani tells Kareena that she doesn't want Adira to feel special and wants her to have a normal upbringing in school. The actress says that there is already a lot of attention given her parents' celebrity status. "It was important for me to make Adira realise she isn't special because of who she is born to." Rani wants Adira to be special because of her abilities and achievements.

Rani Mukerji on the guilt of a mother

Rani Mukerji has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News because of her interview about Adira and motherhood. Rani says that she joined work 14 months after delivering Adira. Rani recalls howling in the car while going on set. However, Adira was pretty chilled about it. Rani says that it's only mothers who get hyper when they become parents. Rani revealed that she also felt that she had forgotten how to act because she was going to set after a long time.

Rani Mukerji is winning hearts with her acting chops in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.