Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is releasing in cinemas soon. Karan Johar has directed the movie and the buzz and hype around the same is quite huge. Ranveer Singh aka Rocky and Alia Bhatt aka Rani are promoting their romance drama movie in and around the city. And during one such interaction, Ranveer and Alia were asked about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the film and the songs.

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking about the assets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, about three songs have been released which are Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya. All three of them have impressed fans everywhere and the songs are trending online. Ranveer Singh was asked about Deepika Padukone's reaction to the What Jhumka song. Ranveer reveals that the Project K/Kalki 2898 AD actress is very excited to watch the movie and knows what it means for him to be a part of a Karan Johar movie. Ranveer adds, "She (Deepika) keeps singing the songs around the house. So, she is looking forward to it." Furthermore, Ranveer boasts about Deepika's singing skills. But since the actress doesn't sing that often, he is the only person who gets to hear it.

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor has been involved in the music making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As per a report in an entertainment news portal, at a promotional event for the Karan Johar movie, Alia Bhatt reveals that she has been making Ranbir listen to the songs since they were being made from scratch. Alia adds that though Pritam Da did not like it much since he is very protective about his songs, she made Ranbir listen as he has good instincts for music and sound. In fact, Ranbir loved Tum Kya Mile song and said that it's gonna work. Alia adds that in her enthusiasm for filmmaking, she drags Ranbir into her films in a way as well. The actress further reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is yet to watch the film and might watch it next week.

Watch the reel video of Ranveer and Alia grooving to What Jhumka song at a promotional event here:

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film also stars Shabana Azmi Dharmendra , Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhary and more celebs. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing on the 28th of July in cinemas.