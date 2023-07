There is a lot of talk these days about the love story in the upcoming film Rocky and Rani, which will be released on the 28th of July. This film attempts to pay tribute to the classic song from 'What Jhumka' by making an updated version of 'Jhumka Gira Re...'. Let us tell you, There is an interesting story hidden behind the song Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein that few people are aware of. Let us tell you that this song has a strong link to Amitabh Bachchan, then it will be more popular. The song grew so popular that the town of Bareilly, which is popular for Soorma, became famous for Jhumka, and a well-known chowk there was given the name Jhumka Chauraha.

Jhumka Gira Re song has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan

It is around the time when India hadn't split. The lyricists Raja Mehndi Sahab, Teji Suri, and Harivansh Rai Bachchan were close friends. Raja Mehndi Sahib frequently travelled to Bareilly on business. The passionate love story of Sardar Khajan Singh's daughter Teji Suri and widely recognised poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was well-known back then. This love story began in a city called Bareilly.

Almost 80 years ago, Harivansh Rai Bachchan carried the enchantment of his writing across the country, But he was dealing with the sadness of losing his first wife and father at the time. According to analysts, Harivansh went to his colleague Professor Jyoti Prakash's residence to celebrate the new year to end his loneliness. Where he met Teji Suri for the first time. Harivansh's eyes froze as he saw her. The irony of it was that Teji was already engaged to be married to a businessman. But she was unhappy in this relationship as well.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Suri's love story begins in Bareilly

Something happened at that New Year's Eve celebration that caused them to fall in love. Harivansh was requested to recite the poem. Teji's eyes welled up with tears after hearing his poem, and Harivansh, watching her cry, cried as well. Seeing the two's emotions, the professor exited the room, leaving them alone in the room. Love was communicated between the two in this way. Teji then travelled to Lahore, while Harivansh went to Allahabad. However, their love story became well-known. When he met any of them after that, he would ask when they were getting married.

This is how 'Jhumka Gira re' was created.

When Teji and Harivansh went to their respective cities, novelist Raja Mehdi Saheb asked Teji Suri on a television programme, "When are you both getting married?" Teji responded in a really wonderful way. 'My earring had fallen in Bareilly's market itself.' Teji meant to say that she had lost her heart. They got engaged and were planning to marry soon. Raja Saheb was impressed with that particular line. He remembered this line for many years because he liked it so much. That's why, when he was approached to write a song for the film 'Mera Saaya', he jumped at the chance.,

Teji Suri then wedded Harivansh Rai Bachchan and became Teji Bachchan, and the cinema industry gained a megastar in the form of Amitabh Bachchan. So, This is how Amitabh Bachchan has a deep connection with the song 'Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein'.So, the next time you hear this song, keep Big B in your mind.