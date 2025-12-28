Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to unite again for THIS movie

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are reportedly roped in to play the lead roles of a post apocalyptic thriller movie. The film has been directed by Jai Mehta. Read on.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are reportedly to be paired again in a movie named Pralay. It is a post‑apocalyptic thriller, which is set to be directed by Jai Mehta. According to reports, the makers are considering Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh, sparking excitement among fans post Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Reports also suggest that the film will explore a world which is devastated by a catastrophic event that thrusts humanity into chaos. As quoted by Mid-Day, “The female lead is central to the narrative. She isn’t introduced as a love interest. She challenges the hero’s ideas in a collapsing world. Who could wield that power better than Bhatt? She brings credibility. In a film this experimental, you need powerhouses and actors the audience’s trust.”

If the casting gets confirmed for Pralay, then it will be the third movie together after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Their chemistry in both films was loved by the audience a lot. As per reports, Pralay is set to go on floors in mid-2026, following Ranveer Singh’s commitment to other projects. Last month, it was reported that production would begin after Don 3’s completion. However, it is now reported that the star has opted out of the anticipated project. Meanwhile, discussions with Alia Bhatt about the project, Pralay are in early stages. Insiders note that the makers are interested in locking the stars for the movie.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Dhurandhar 2. The anticipated project stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has been backed by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2025.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is set to feature in YRF’s first female-led spy movie, Alpha. The movie also features Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film will also feature Hrithik Roshan in special roles. The movie has been directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. According to reports, the film was initially scheduled to be released on April 17, 2026. But as Salman Khan’s movie, Battle of Galwan set to release on the same date, the makers of Alpha have reportedly pushed the release date. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

