Ranveer Singh and his mom Anju Bhavnani burn the dance floor as they dance on Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya and we know where he gets the moves from - watch video

Trust Ranveer Singh to be the life of any party. His mom Anju Bhavnani turned a year older this weekend, and the couple made sure the birthday bash was a lit affair. They had booked a place in Bandra and called over close friends and relatives. Ranveer Singh was seen at the bash in distressed denims, vest and denim jacket and a hat. Inside, he had taken off the jacket and danced wearing only the vest. It seems like he was feeling hot as he danced his heart out. Deepika Padukone also attended the bash in a tomato red ruffled shirt with black leather pants and killer heels. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding talk just got hotter as they do something special for each other's families

A close friend has shared some wonderful videos from the bash. We can see Ranveer Singh dancing in front of Deepika Padukone on the song, Udd Dil Befikre and she is smiling away.

The handsome hunk also got together with all the guests to dance on Jerusalema, the song from Master KG and Nomcebo. It is a global hit.

Of course, it is Ranveer Singh and no one can miss Khalbali from Padmavaat. The singer danced on that as well. The guests seemed to be having a swell time with the actor performing and dancing on them. After all, one of India's best entertainers was in front of them.

But the best was reserved for the last. Ranveer Singh and his mom Anju Bhavnani were seen grooving on Dil Chori Sada from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. We can see where he gets the moves from. Mamma Bhavnani definitely knows how to shake a leg on the floor.

All of us would like a Ranveer Singh at a party. With this guy there is no a single dull moment around.