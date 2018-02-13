Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez to be worshipped by students of a college on Valentine's Day - here is why

In today's dose of bizarre news, Hindu College is continuing the ritual of worshipping a popular Bollywood actress on Valentine's Day. The ritual is practiced every year by virgin men and the amusing belief is that everyone who part takes in the pooja finds a partner within the next 6 months. Clearly, this ritual is nothing but a joke but it has been making headlines year after year. Last year it was Disha Patani, who was worshipped and this year the baton has been passed on to Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bhoot Police plot, Sexual assault allegations against Jackky Bhagnani, Jacqueline Fernandez's parents get worried

Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures will be worshipped tomorrow by the students of the college under a tree on the premises of their campus. The tree will be decorated with condoms filled with water, in case you wanted this joke to be more disturbing. And the selected actress will be termed as Damadami Mai for the day. Also Read - 'Bhoot Police fits perfectly between Go Goa Gone and Stree'; Arjun Kapoor REVEALS the plot and character details [Exclusive Video]

Well, there will also be something for the women. A relatively new ritual is rooting itself on the campus premises where a similar puja is carried out for a man by the women. This year Ranveer Singh has been selected by the ladies and will be called "Love Guru" for the day. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other 5 B-town hotties who slay in hot pants

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lalit Kumar, president of the Hindu College hostel, explained the reason behind choosing a Damdami Mai. "We mostly only choose a Damdami Mata every year, but this year we will also have a new introduction, a Love Guru - the male counterpart of the Damdami Mai. While the Damdami Mai is decided by the boys hostel, the Love Guru was chosen this year by the girls hostel. Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh were chosen because they are the hottest and the most in-demand stars right now. Something that makes them worthy of the status of Damdami Mai and Love Guru."

Elaborating on the process of selecting the actress and the rituals, a student had said in an interview in 2016, “Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostellers. Like always, we will have the puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher will perform the puja as he will be the pandit for that day. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree.”