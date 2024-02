Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has joined hands with Johnny Sins for an incredible ad for a sexual health and wellness brand. Ranveer is the brand ambassador of Bold Care and his recent ad as Johnny’s brother-in-law will leave you spellbound. The ad has been created as an Indian television drama style that showcases sex problems in men. The video clip starts with Ranveer trying to stop his sister-in-law from leaving the house as she is sad that her husband Johnny is having problems performing in bed. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - This young actor was rejected by a filmmaker due to his zero market value; today he has replaced the biggest superstar in a huge franchise film

The ad takes a TV serial twist wherein the sister-in-law is falling off the balcony. Ranveer then throws Johnny a box of medicines to help him perform better. He quickly takes the pill and makes his wife happy. Johnny jumps off the balcony and holds his wife in his arms. Ranveer then ends the video by advertising the medicine. Well, the recent ad has left everyone laughing hard. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya breaks the records set by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Watch Ranveer Singh's ad with Johnny Sins

A user commented, 'unfreakingbelievableee .. it’s only cool cause he has done it. ‍♀️ where’s the lie', second one commented 'You can make a full movie on this'. Archana Puran Singh commented, 'Baaayaaaaaa, your emotional Cancerian side is toooo muchhhh'. Vishal Dadlani wrote, 'Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, epic!'.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.