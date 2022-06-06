Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaming up for a project? Duo drops a major hint

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names down South. She is slowly making a mark in the Hindi sector after she made her OTT debut with The Family Man season 2, and of course, the song Oo Antava did wonders for her. Now, recently Samantha shared a picture with Ranveer Singh on Instagram and wrote, “The sweeted ever @ranveersingh” To this, the Cirkus actor replied, “twas a delight.” Now, their fans are wondering whether Samantha and Ranveer have teamed up for a project. Also Read - Radhika Merchant brutally trolled for her Arangetram; netizens say, 'What expression is this? Celebs have come to watch this?'

In the picture, is seen wearing a traffic police uniform and Ranveer is seen in a casual blue shirt. Well, we wonder if the actors have collaborated for a movie or an advertisement. Let’s wait and watch. Also Read - KGF 2 success bash: Prabhas and Yash party together; excited fans say, 'Salaar and Rocky in one frame' [View Pics]

Also Read - Aashram 4: Bobby Deol opens up on season 4; says, 'The story should not be forced' [Exclusive Video]

Ranveer won’t be the first Bollywood star Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with. The actress had earlier worked with in an advertisement and it had received a good response.

Talking about Samantha’s projects, the actress will be seen in movies like Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, and Kushi. Shaakuntalam and Yashoda will be a pan-India release. While the former’s release date is yet to be announced, the latter will hit the big screens on 12th August 2022. The teaser of Yashoda was released a few weeks ago, and it had received a great response. She will also be seen in the Indian version of the web series Citadel which will also star in the lead role.

Meanwhile, will be seen in movies like Cirkus, Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and remake. Directed by , Cirkus is slated to release on 23rd December 2022. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by , is slated to release in February 2023. Anniyan's remake will be helmed by Shankar, and it is not yet known when the film will start rolling. Currently, Shankar is busy with the shooting of RC15.