Ranveer Singh was caught in an unusual mood by the paparazzi today. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star, who often lights up your mood with his mere presence, was seen avoiding the shutterbugs even when they made an effort to interact with the Don 3 star and get his reaction on the historic moment of Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon successfully. Ranveer was seen wearing all black and refusing to look at the cameras while getting papped. When one of the photographers addressed him as 'Baba' and asked him to react to Chandrayaan 3, he ignored him and walked off. And this ignorance of the star boy is getting strongly slammed by the netizens.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh spotted in an unusual mood as he avoids the paparazzi when asked about Chandrayaan 3.

Take a look at the drastic reaction of the people who are slamming the actor for his ignorance towards the Chandrayaan 3 question.

One user commented, "Rocky rani hit ho gai ye bolte tab reaction milta... Kya tum log chadrayan ka gyan de rhe.." Another user said,"Rocky rani hit ho gai ye bolte tab reaction milta... Kya tum log chadrayan ka gyan de rhe..". One more user said, "Such a disappointing response". Shame.....inko kya matlb hai chandrayan se...inko kaho ki chandrayan successful ho gya hai sarkar ne paise dene ka wada kiya hai waha...pr dikhenge ye log saale,bs faltu ki movies bnate hai or natak krte ha". Ranveer Singh's ignorance about the Chandrayaan 3 success question is strongly criticised; netizens call it disappointing. The Don 3 star looked in no mood to interact with the paparazzi when spotted in the town today.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Don 3, and the actor is all set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The fans are super elated to have him as their new Don, and the actor himself shared his excitement of playing Don on screen and admitted it was his childhood dream to play this role by sharing his childhood pictures of holding a gun in his hand. Recently, the actor tasted huge success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, along with Alia Bhatt, helmed by Karan Johar.