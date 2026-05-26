Ranveer Singh BAN row explained: Understand the role of FWICE and if it has legal authority to ban the actor

Ranveer Singh has been facing a FWICE ban amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy and dispute with Farhan Akhtar.

There has been a massive tiff between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh after the actor decided to quit Don 3. After Farhan resorted to legal method, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed ban on Ranveer Singh. The controversy between Ranveer and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) kicked off after several reports suggested that the actor had exited Don 3. For the unversed, the film was being directed by Farhan Akhtar, shortly before production was expected to kick off. Following Ranveer's decision to quit the film, Farhan and Excel Entertainment reportedly filed a complaint with FWICE. They mentioned that the Ranveer's decision led to massive financial and scheduling issues. Several reports have also stressed on the fact that producers are asking for compensation worth around Rs. 40-45 crore over the alleged losses.

What is FWICE and how does it function?

The FWICE is a union that included crew members, actors, filmmakers, and other workers who were employed in the Hindi cinema and TV industries based in Mumbai. The organisation works as a union for cinema employees, but it is not a regulatory body. FWICE can advise its members on whom to work with or avoid. However, it can never force them to follow its suggestions. This limited authority became clear in 2017, when producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah took the organisation to the Competition Commission of India over a dispute involving crew members. Vipul alleged that certain provisions of an MoU signed between FWICE and producer associations, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Film and Television Producers Guild of India (FTPGI) and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in 2010 were anti-competitive. CCI realised that the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC), FWICE and its affiliates, producer associations, were in contravention of provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002 (Act). A rule requiring producers to hire only members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees was found to be against the law. The ruling also stated that FWICE could not impose penalties to enforce such a rule. As a result, the Competition Commission of India ordered the associations to stop following these practices.

What do this mean for Ranveer Singh case?

This means that while the FWICE can demand its members not to cooperate with films featuring Ranveer Singh, those members have the right to not follow it. Anybody who works with Ranveer will not be penalised monetarily or otherwise by the FWICE. Also, any film project of Ranveer can hire cast and crew members from outside the FWICE as well. This means thinks can get a tad tricky, but it isn't a strong ban on him.

What did Ranveer Singh's spokesperson say?

Amid the controversy, Ranveer's official spokesperson mentioned that the actor made a conscious decision to stay silent. Ranveer's spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect (sic)." The post further read, "His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead." Ranveer's team also mentioned, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success." The spokesperson claimed that the actor will continue to maintain his silence. The official stated, "Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

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